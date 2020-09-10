Iranian, Irish cultural officials hold talks via webinar

The meeting was held between Director of National Museum of Iran Jebraeel Nokandeh and his Irish counterpart Lynn Scarff.

During the meeting, which was organized by Iran's Embassy in the Irish capital of Dublin, the two sides exchanged views on different cultural issues, including cultural heritage, management of museums and preservation of museum resources.

The two officials also discussed development of cultural cooperation within the framework of mutual agreement.

