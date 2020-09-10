Sep 10, 2020, 10:15 AM
Greece supports efforts to preserve JCPOA

Athens, Sept 10, IRNA – First Vice-Speaker of Greek Parliament Nikitas Kaklamanis says that his country backs efforts to maintain the July 2015 Iran nuclear deal, aka Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Kaklamanis made the remarks in a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Athens Ahmad Naderi in Athens on Wednesday.

As Kaklamanis stressed, JCPOA should be implemented completely, and his country supports this process.

In the meeting, the two sides reviewed international developments, US unilateral and unjust sanctions against Iran, the process of implementation of the JCPOA, from which the US withdrew in May 2019, and Washington's hostile measures against the international agreements.

The two also held talks on ways to develop bilateral parliamentary relations.

Further, they stressed exchange of views through webinar due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since its outbreak in Dec 2019, the coronavirus pandemic has created major problems for holding different world events as it has killed near one million of people across the world.

