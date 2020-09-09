Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 10

**IRAN DAILY

- Iranians protest to French magazine’s offensive cartoons of Prophet of Islam

Iranian protestors gathered in front of French embassy in Tehran on Wednesday to show their anger at the reprinting of blasphemous caricatures of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by the French weekly Charlie Hebdo.

- US anti-Iran campaign will hit a wall: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday the path that the United States which is pursuing hostility with Iran is a “dead end,” stressing that Washington has no option but to reverse course.

- Vaezi: West’s regional policies must reflect interests of Iran, Russia

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- ‘Shut down French embassy, expel ambassador’

People in Tehran and the holy city of Qom took to the streets on Wednesday to condemn blasphemous cartoons insulting Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) that were republished by a French satirical magazine last week.

- Lebanese party: US sanctions target whole nation

Lebanon’s Amal movement said on Wednesday Washington’s move to impose sanctions on one of its members was like targeting the whole nation.

- Ronaldo nets 100th international goal to join Iran’s Ali Daei

Cristiano Ronaldo rattled home a superb first-half free kick to become only the second male player to score 100 international goals as Portugal outclassed 10-man Sweden 2-0 in their Nations League A Group 3 game on Tuesday.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Designs of Iranian school, office shortlisted for Dezeen Awards 2020

Designs of the Nur-e Mobin Primary School and the Kohan Ceram Central Office created by Iranian architects have been shortlisted for the Dezeen Awards 2020 in London.

- Five coaches shortlisted for Iran volleyball hotseat

Technical committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran Volleyball Federation (IRIVF) has chosen five candidates for taking charge of the National Team.

- Iran slams West's hypocrisy on freedom of expression

In an indirect reference to the republication of cartoons insulting the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday slammed “institutionalized hypocrisy” under the pretext of the freedom of expression.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish