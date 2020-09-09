FM Zarif highlights US' breathtaking hypocrisy

"The US insists Iran must not: - Enjoy peaceful nuclear energy - Buy any defense equipment - Build defensive missiles," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

"Meanwhile, the US: - Spends $100B on new nuclear ICBMs - Builds secret "new" nukes - Floods regional clients with $380B+ worth of arms," he added.

"Hypocrisy: Breathtaking," Zarif noted.

Zarif attached two photos to his message one of which referring to Western media's quoting Trump as saying: “I have built a nuclear — a weapons system that nobody’s ever had in this country before."

“We have stuff that you haven’t even seen or heard about. We have stuff that Putin and Xi have never heard about before. There’s nobody — what we have is incredible.”

The next photo was related to AP's report of the Air Force which has awarded a $13.3 billion contract for engineering and development work on a replacement for the Minuteman 3 missile, which has operated continuously for half a century as a key part of the nuclear force.

This is while, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei earlier said: "We oppose nuclear weapons, and we have issued a religious fatwa (verdict) prohibiting building nuclear weapons. But rest assured that if we wanted to build nuclear weapons, the US would not be able to do anything about it, and the United States' prohibition would not be an obstacle."

