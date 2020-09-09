Lawmaker criticizes French magazine's sacrilege of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)

Zolnouri made the remarks in a meeting with French Ambassador to Iran Philippe Thiébaud.

Both sides discussed bilateral and regional issues.

Referring to cooperation between Iran and France and the capacities between the two states for developing relations, Zolnouri said despite the outbreak of coronavirus and its negative effects on people’s life, it is hoped that "we pass this crisis by establishing cooperation".

He also pointed to France stance's with regard to preserving Iran nuclear deal and US’ anti-Iran resolution, saying the West should comply with its commitments under the deal.

West’s lack of commitment and following the US with regard to implementing cruel sanctions against Iran will not be acceptable, he noted

He went on to say that foreigners’ intervention is the root cause of instability and insecurity in the region.

Iran emphasizes respecting territorial integrity and no intervention in internal affairs of other countries.

Thiébaud, for his part, welcomed continuation of parliamentary cooperation between Iran and France.

He described exchanging parliamentary delegations as an important factor in reinforcing cooperation between the two countries.

French diplomat stressed his country’s commitment to Iran nuclear deal, saying continuation of negotiations among all parties will result in removing obstacles.

France is against the US unilateral withdrawal from Iran deal, Thiébaud reiterated.

