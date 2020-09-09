Iran envoy regrets over Arbaeen rituals’ cancellation

I regret that this year due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the Iranian pilgrims will not be able to attend Arbaeen rituals, Masjedi tweeted on Wednesday.

Earlier on Monday, Masjedi announced that Iraq does not allow foreign pilgrims, including Iranians, to enter Iraq to perform the Arbaeen rituals.

Iran's ambassador to Baghdad emphasized that the Central Government of Iraq has informed him that it will not allow Arbaeen pilgrims from Iran and other foreign countries in any way in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic; this means that the following Arbaeen and the arrival of foreign pilgrims in Iraq have been closed.

The Iraqi government has announced the decision for a long time and it will not allow foreign pilgrims to enter the country in any way, he noted.

Arbaeen marks the 40th day of martyrdom of Imam Hossein (AS) and 72 of his companions in 680 AD in a land known today as Iraq after they refused to pledge allegiance to the tyrant Yazid.

Every year, Muslim pilgrims from across the world flock to Iraq in the weeks leading to Arbaeen and walk toward Karbala on foot.

