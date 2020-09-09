Iranians rally to condemn desecrating Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Iranians demonstrated to decry the French magazine Charlie Hebdo for its insulting measure to the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

The rally was kicked off from the French embassy at Neauphle-le-Château street in Tehran and continued to Palestine Square.

On September 1, the ill-reputed French Magazine Charlie Hebdo also republished blasphemous cartoons of the Prophet of Islam on the eve of the trial of suspects in a deadly attack on the paper’s office five years ago.

7129**2050

