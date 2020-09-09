Jahangiri congratulates Tajikistan PM on Independence Day

In his message, Jahangiri hoped that the two countries would use the existing capacities to strengthen the relations in line with reducing the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on the brotherly ties.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in a message to his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon congratulated the nation and officials of Tajikistan on that country's National Day.

Independence Day is a public holiday in Tajikistan observed on September 9th. Also known as the Independence Day of Tajik Republic, this is the National Day of Tajikistan and marks independence from the Soviet Union on September 9, 1991.

