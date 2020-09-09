Senior MP stresses launching financial network between Iran, N Korea to fight sanctions

Speaking in a meeting with North Korean Ambassador to Iran Han Sung-joo, Zolnouri underscored developing friendly ties between Iran and North Korea in various fields.

He noted that strengthening parliamentary relations, especially establishing friendship groups, will result in developing cooperation between two sides.

Zolnouri reiterated that the Iranian Parliament emphasizes developing relations in different fields.

He suggested launching a club of sanctioned against US’ cruel sanctions, saying fighting the US unilateralism through this method will cause unity among sanctioned countries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zolnouri sympathized with victims of the recent flood and storm in North Korea.

He called for activating political, economic, social, and cultural capacities between Iran and North Korea.

Sung-joo, for his part, called for taking advantage of opportunities to develop parliamentary relations.

He stated the fact that anti-US and terrorism bastions have preserved relations between the two countries.

Developing all-out ties with Iran is of importance in North Korea's foreign policy, Korean diplomat said.

