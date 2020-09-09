Sep 9, 2020, 2:31 PM
Official: COVID-19 kills 127 more in Iran over past 24 hours

Tehran, Sept 9, IRNA – Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat-Lari said on Wednesday that 127 more Iranians have lost their lives to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 22,669.

Some 2,313 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some  1,229 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari said.

She said that a total of 393,425  Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 339,111 of whom have been recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,735  other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

