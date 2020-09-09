Official: COVID-19 kills 127 more in Iran over past 24 hours

The health ministry spokeswoman said that with the 127 new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 22,669.

Some 2,313 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,229 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari said.

She said that a total of 393,425 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 339,111 of whom have been recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,735 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

