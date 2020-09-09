Iran, Kazakhstan’s foreign policy priority: Ambassador

Iran and Kazakhstan have no problems with each other whatsoever and are in good terms, said Askhat Orazbay.

Orazbay said both President Rouhani and Foreign Minister Zarif had already said that Kazakhstan had never betrayed or bothered Iran.

He said his country has been a friendly nation to Iran and even hosted a meeting of nuclear negotiations of Iran.

Regarding the policy of his country not to sell land to foreigners, he said that it doesn’t mean they cannot be active there, adding that Iran had farming lands in Kazakhstan; extraterritorial cultivation is possible.

Reading the message of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to his people, he said his country will continue to fight the coronavirus epidemic.

He added that Kazakhstan has paid $1.1 billion to 4.5 million people that have lost their incomes due to the coronavirus outbreak.

