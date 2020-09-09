Envoy: Iran has developed economic ties with Iraq

Speaking to IRNA, Masjedi said following up economic relations with Iraq is a priority for Iranian embassy in Iraq, adding that an expert committee has been launched to materialize this important mission.

The committee is responsible for pursuing issues in investment and trade fields, Iranian companies’ activities, border trade and banking issues in Iraq.

He added that in line with economic diplomacy approach and in spite of problems caused by coronavirus outbreak, border crossing reopened and both countries resumed trade activities.

Masjedi hoped for regular consultations with Iraqi officials.

He pointed to several meetings which have been held with Iraqi minister since the new Iraqi prime minister took office.

