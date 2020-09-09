President Rouhani says another defeat awaiting US this month

He made the remarks in the cabinet session.

The president said that the US officials made a miscalculation two years ago in 2018 when they thought they could bring the Iranian people to their knees through imposition of tough sanctions.

He noted that the US officials will not be able to defeat the Iranian people and what they just did was disgracing themselves globally, at the UN Security Council, and even in front of their own people.

“They have to return and will return…otherwise they will face a big damn,” the president said.

Iran’s arms embargo is expected to be lifted on October 18 under the terms of a 2015 the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (Iran nuclear deal) endorsed by the UNSC Resolution 2231. The United States has begun a campaign to extend the embargo.

Last month, Washington proposed a draft resolution to the UN Security Council which called for extension of Iran arms embargo. But on the voting day, except for the United States that had proposed the resolution, it was only Dominican that voted for it. China and Russia voted against it and the rest 11 member states abstained.

Following the unprecedented defeat, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo proposed another draft resolution to the UN Security Council which called for re-imposition of all the international sanctions on Tehran that were lifted following the signing of a 2015 Iran nuclear deal – JCPOA.

This draft resolution was also rejected by the UNSC member states. But the US secretary of state ignored the vote of the Security Council, insisting that all the international sanctions against Iran will be restored as of September 20, urging all the UN member states to obey the US bullying.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish