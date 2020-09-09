Iranian short film awarded by Scotland film festival

"The Witness" won the award for the best screenplay.

The "Breakout Film Festival" is a monthly contested international short film festival with an annual event held in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Vahid Jalilvand, Ali Akbar Soleimani, Masoumeh Ltifi, Maedeh Fealegari, Nasrin Sedaghat Nejhad, and Matin Gholizadeh are the actors of the short film.

"The Witness", produced in 2020, narrates a story that is real, but in cinema is paid less attention.

It narrates a story that if we don't learn from accurate education system, we're all be affected by ignorance.

