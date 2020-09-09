Vaezi terms Russia as Iran’s sustainable, effective ally

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Iran newspaper which was published on Wednesday, Vaezi said that Iran has formed new coalitions with different countries and is boosting interactions through regional organizations such as the Economic Cooperation Organization, Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Eurasian Economic Union in a bid to form solidarity to stand up to excessive demands and pressures of extra-regional powers.

Noting that relations between Iran and Russia have focused on three different international, regional and bilateral levels, the official said that Tehran-Moscow relations in the international level aims to help maintain international peace and security, support each other in international organizations, and help strengthen multilateralism and international regulations.

He said that relations between Iran and Russia at the regional level covers cooperation in the Middle East and Persian Gulf, Caucasus and Central Asia, Afghanistan, Syria, Venezuela, fight against terrorism and extremism, countering separatist moves, settlement of regional crises, transportation and transit, North-South corridor, Caspian Sea and partnership in regional organizations such as SCO and Eurasian Economic Union.

He also touched upon Iran-Russia bilateral relations, saying this level of relations includes interactions on different political, military, security, economic, commercial, cultural, scientific and technological areas.

Vaezi said that Iran and Russia complement each other maintaining their full independence at the same time.

The achievements made by Iran and Russia carries the message to the world that the era of Western domination has come to an end, the official said.

