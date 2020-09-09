Official: Iran to discuss Ukrainian plane reparation on October 18

Speaking to reporters, Zangeneh said the event will be held in the presence of the representatives of the related countries in Tehran.

He had earlier voiced Iran's full preparedness to negotiate with Ukrainian officials to pay compensation in Ukrainian plane case.

"What is evident is that Iran has accepted the responsibility for its mistake and therefore the country is ready for negotiations on paying full compensation for what is had done," Dehqani Zangeneh added.

A Ukrainian Boeing 737 passenger plane was accidentally shot down by an Iranian rocket near Tehran on January 8, 2020.

It happened after the US terrorist attack against motorcade of General Qasem Soleimani, late Commander of Qods forces and his companions at Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020.

Iran reciprocated the US terrorist operation by hitting the US Ain al-Assad airbase in Iraq

The commander of Aerospace Force of the IRGC Brigadier-General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh admitted that human error was responsible for the human tragedy.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish