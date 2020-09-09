Rouhani congratulates Tajikistan on Independence Day

In a message on Wednesday, the Iranian president congratulated the government and nation of Tajikistan and wished them health and success.

Iran's President in his message emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran is always interested in expanding and consolidating the relations between the two countries.

He also wished health and success for Tajikistan president and dignity for the people of Tajikistan.

Rouhani in his message said that in the current circumstances resulting from the global crisis of Coronavirus, it is also necessary that the two countries have to deal with each other to develop cooperation in order to solve the region's economic problems and to transfer their experiences to combat the disease.

Independence Day is a public holiday in Tajikistan observed on September 9th. Also known as the Independence Day of Tajik Republic, this is the National Day of Tajikistan and marks independence from the Soviet Union on September 9th 1991.

6125**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish