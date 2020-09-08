Iran-Turkey joint economic commission to be held soon

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the videoconference meeting, he referred to the decline of trade and economic exchanges between Iran and Turkey due to the spread of coronavirus, saying that the two countries are determined to quickly restore the level of economic relations to that of pre-coronavirus era.

Noting that the foundation for economic relations between the two countries is strong and very good cooperation documents have been signed, he emphasized on the expansion of banking relations between the two countries.

In this meeting, the officials of the two countries called for using national currency of the two countries in transactions, and it was also agreed that the two countries give priority to each other in purchasing products and do barter trade.

Vaezi listed deepening cooperation and forming joint committees in the field of energy, gas exports, petrochemical products, electricity cooperation, transportation and strengthening border cooperation among the major points discussed during the online meeting.

