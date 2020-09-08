Tehran, Ankara favor boosting ties to ensure common interests

The statement said that the sixth meeting hosted by Tehran and attended by the two countries' foreign ministers was held on September 8 via videoconference.

The two countries voiced their readiness to promote good neighborly relations and reiterated close cooperation in the fight against coronavirus, the statement said, adding that they also highlighted significance of continued dialogue in all levels in line with deepening mutual collaboration.

They also stressed the need to intensify efforts to reverse the declining trend of bilateral trade due to adverse global conditions, including the negative effects of coronavirus, by making full use of the existing mechanisms, including the Joint Economic Commission and Joint Road Transport Committee.

Since the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and all terrorist groups are considered threats to Iran and Turkey's security, both sides stressed the need to make full use of the existing cooperation mechanisms against the activities of the elements of PKK and other terrorist organizations along the common borders, as well as coordinated actions for a result-oriented cooperation, including joint operations against terrorism and organized crimes, the statement said.

Highlighting the importance of maintaining JCPOA, as a major achievement of multilateral diplomacy that helps promote regional security and stability, and endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231, the two countries welcomed the recent widespread support of the UN Security Council for maintaining the international deal.

In this statement, Iran and Turkey, while emphasizing the importance of dialogue on regional and global issues, agreed that universally recognized principles, in particular full respect for international law and the peaceful settlement of disputes and not using threat should continuously govern international relations.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish