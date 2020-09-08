Official: Iran, Turkey review ways to materialize $30b relations

In his Twitter message, Moezi referred to the 6th Iran-Turkey High-Level Cooperation Council online meeting, saying the Iranian and Turkish presidents discussed ways to materialize targeting $30 billion volume of trade exchanges which had earlier been agreed by both sides.

Developing cooperation in energy, transportation and tourism were among other topics reviewed by President Hassan Rouhani and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, he added.

Both sides also conferred on regional issues like establishing peace and stability in Syria, continuation of Astana talks and making agreements operational, he noted.

Iranian official went on to say that Rouhani and Erdoğan exchanged views over Palestine issue and the criminal behavior of some regional states and its damages to the Islamic World.

