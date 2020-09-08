FM Zarif highlights outcomes of Iran-Turkey High-Level Cooperation Council meeting

"Productive 6th Iran-Turkey High-Level Cooperation Council co-chaired by Presidents @HassanRouhani/@RTErdogan today via video link," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Tuesday.

"Presidents & several ministers coordinated bilateral, regional & international cooperation - incl on trade, banking, health & regional developments," he noted.

Addressing the virtual meeting, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran and Turkey, as two major regional powers, have always been subject to hostilities, and there is no other way than deepening bilateral relations to overcome the conspiracies.

Iran-Turkey relations have been founded on strong foundations, and the occurrence of unfortunate events has never damaged the bilateral ties, he underscored.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Iran and Turkey dialogue have played a decisive role in resolving many issues in the region.

Holding the meeting is indicative of the friendship bond between two countries, President Erdoğan pointed out.

The decisions that will be made in the meeting will speed up the broadening of the bilateral relations, he further noted.

