Iran, Russia eyeing to rise energy cooperation

Jalali and Tikhonov met and held talks on the latest and upcoming energy cooperation between Iran and Russia.

At the meeting, Tikhonov stressed the need to develop economic cooperation between the two countries through the implementation of joint projects.

Pointing to the efforts made to remove the obstacles in the path of promoting economic and trade cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation, Jalali hoped that the set of measures taken would lead to the realization of the will of the leaders of the two countries to increase the volume of trade exchanges between the two countries to the level beyond its current volume.

3266**2050

