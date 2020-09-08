Sep 8, 2020, 4:37 PM
Zarif underlines active engagement with neighbors

Tehran, Sept 8, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message referred to his Tuesday meeting with Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, saying active engagement is our priority.

"Pleased to host my Indian counterpart @DrSJaishankar in Tehran for talks today," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

"Discussed expansion of bilateral relations and trade, and exchanged views on important regional issues. Our active engagement with our neighborhood is our top priority," he added.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is also to visit Russia to attend a foreign ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Jaishankar's Tehran visit is taking place following the unprecedented arrival of the Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to Tehran on September 6 when he held meetings with his Iranian counterpart Brigadier General Amir Hatami.

