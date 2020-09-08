Iran opt to pursue cooperation with global states based on respect: Spox

He made the remarks in his weekly press conference in Tehran, adding that recently the IAEA officials and European delegations have visited Iran that was indicative of a new phase concerning the development of international collaboration.

The diplomatic relations indicate that the United States has failed in advancing destructive plans that were pursuing the goal of ruining the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and undermining multilateralism and international laws, he noted.

The official further noted that Iran will defend the international regulations against the unprecedented bullying in the world.

