Official: COVID-19 kills 132 more in Iran

Sadat-Lari said 2,302 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were detected over the past 24 hours, 1,226 of whom have been hospitalized.

Sadat-Lari added that 337,414 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,713 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, she said.

She also said that 3,431,646 COVID-19 tests have so far been carried out in Iran, 391,112 of which have been detected as positive.

