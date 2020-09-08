Sep 8, 2020, 2:35 PM
Official: COVID-19 kills 132 more in Iran

Tehran, Sept 8, IRNA - Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat-Lari said on Tuesday that 132 more Iranians have lost their lives to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 22,542.

Sadat-Lari said 2,302 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were detected over the past 24 hours, 1,226 of whom have been hospitalized.

Sadat-Lari added that 337,414 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,713 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, she said.

She also said that 3,431,646 COVID-19 tests have so far been carried out in Iran, 391,112 of which have been detected as positive.

