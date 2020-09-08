Iran, India FMs discuss bilateral ties, regional developments in Tehran

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is also to visit Russia to attend a foreign ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Jaishankar's Tehran visit is taking place following the unprecedented arrival of the Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to Tehran on September 6 when he held meetings with his Iranian counterpart Brigadier General Amir Hatami.

In a related development, Assistant Minister for West Asia at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Rasoul Mousavi confirmed the presence of the Indian external affairs minister in Tehran.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in a Twitter message said: "Just a couple of days after the Indian Defense Minister visited Tehran, today FM @JZarif is hosting the External Affairs Minister of India @DrSJaishankar."

"During the talks, the two sides emphasized their resolve to further expand the bilateral ties in all aspects," he added.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish