Indian external affairs minister arrives in Tehran

Jaishankar is visiting Tehran enroute to Moscow, Russia.

Jaishankar's Tehran visit is taking place following the unprecedented arrival of the Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to Tehran on September 6 when he held meetings with his Iranian counterpart Brigadier Amir Hatami.

In a related development, Assistant Minister for West Asia at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Rasoul Mousavi confirmed the presence of Indian external affairs minister in Tehran.

He tweeted Tuesday that the two foreign ministers, as usual, have many topics to discuss.

