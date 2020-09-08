Sep 8, 2020, 1:13 PM
Indian external affairs minister arrives in Tehran

Tehran, Sept 8, IRNA - Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar arrived in the Iranian capital on Tuesday to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Jaishankar is visiting Tehran enroute to Moscow, Russia.

Jaishankar's Tehran visit is taking place following the unprecedented arrival of the Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to Tehran on September 6 when he held meetings with his Iranian counterpart Brigadier Amir Hatami.

In a related development, Assistant Minister for West Asia at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Rasoul Mousavi confirmed the presence of Indian external affairs minister in Tehran.

He tweeted Tuesday that the two foreign ministers, as usual, have many topics to discuss.

