Supreme Leader slams French magazine's blasphemy to Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)

The French magazine's unforgivable sin of insulting Prophet Mohammad once again revealed the depth of hostility, the sinister attitudes and hatred of the West's political and cultural system towards Islam and the Islamic society, the Supreme Leader stated.

The excuse for not condemning this big sin by some French politicians is unacceptable and is regarded as a false and populist act, he added.

Ayatollah Khamenei noted that the profoundly anti-Islam policies of Zionists and arrogant governments are the root cause of such hostile acts.

This movement serves to divert Western Asian governments and people's opinions from the sinister plot hatched by the US and the Zionist regime of Israel in the region, Supreme Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei urged all Muslim nations especially in West Asia to be vigilant towards issues relevant to this sensitive region and urged them not to forget hostilities of Western politicians against Islam and Muslims.

Charlie Hebdo is a French left-wing magazine with a history of publishing derogatory and anti-religious content. It had published caricatures of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in 2012 and 2015 that provoked Muslims to start demonstrations around the globe.

Earlier, Spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saeed Khatibzadeh strongly condemned the French magazine's republication of a cartoon offensive to Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

He said that the “provocative” move, made in the name of freedom of speech, hurt the feelings of monotheists of the world, and also disrespected Islamic values and the beliefs of more than one billion Muslims.

Contrary to the disrespectful move made by this magazine, freedom of speech is a high value that should be constructively used in line with peaceful coexistence of humankind and encouraging further understating among religions.

