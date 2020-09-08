Iran among top four manufacturers of CO2 recycling machinery

Head of the Organization of Industry, Mine, and Trade of Charmahal and Bakhtiari Province Sajjad Rostami said on Tuesday that the first carbon dioxide recycling system in Iran was manufactured and put into operation.

Rostami said that the fourth company to make CO2 recycling machinery in the world is active in Ben, Charmahal and Bakhtiari Province, southwestern Iran.

Rostami said the company produces 150 tons carbon dioxide a day some 35 percent of the total CO2 output in Iran, adding that Iranian knowledge-based enterprises manufactured the machinery to recycle carbon dioxide from flue-gas stack a couple of years ago.

The machinery is placed in the flue-gas stack of the factories that produce CO2. When the gas enters the cylinders of the machinery, it absorbs the gas and does not let it be emitted into outside, he said.

He added that the first one was made in Shahr-e Kord, Charmahal and Bakhtiari Province.

Moslem Salimi, the head of the carbon dioxide knowledge-based enterprise, said in this regard that three US and Japanese had the technology before. This technology puts Iran among the countries that can recycle the greenhouse gas of CO2.

Salimi added the system can be used in flue-gas stacks of power plants, refineries, petrochemical complexes, and several other polluting industrial centers in order to stop millions of tons of carbon dioxide from being emitted into the air.

He also said that the efforts to domesticate the technology started 30 years ago.

The said that the system produces nearly 100% pure carbon dioxide, adding that the company is the only one to make machinery for producing CO2, which can be used in production of urea and methanol in petrochemical factories, oil production, recycling sewage, in greenhouses to balance the temperature, creation of artificial rain, and several other uses.

