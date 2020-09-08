Sep 8, 2020, 12:16 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News Code: 84031244
0 Persons

Tags

Iran produces 9.2m tons of steel ingot over past five months

Iran produces 9.2m tons of steel ingot over past five months

Tehran, Sept 8, IRNA – Iran produced some 9.2 million tons of steel ingot over the past five months of the current Iranian year (started on March 20) up by 7% in comparison to figures from the same period last year.

Companies affiliated to Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization and other major Iranian mining companies are working to produce the commodity,

Iran is the world’s 10th leading steel producer which plans to increase annual output to 55 million tons according to the provision of a 2025 Vision Plan.

Some 30 to 35 million tons of this figure are due to meet the domestic needs and the rest 20 to 25 million tons are envisaged for export.

Steel exports account for some 40 to 45 percent of the exports of Iran’s mining industry.

     

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
8 + 3 =