Iran's female archer to compete in Turkey to win Olympics quota

The Head of the Sanat Mes Sport Club, Saeed Qaraei, said on Tuesday that the 2020 International Antalya Challenge will be held in Antalya, southwestern Turkey, on 11-13 of Mehr (October 2-4) in recurve and compound bow for men and women.

Qaraei said Nemati, along with four other archers, will take part in the event to reach a better level of readiness in order to win Olympics quota.

He said Milad Vaziri, Hessammedin Kowsar, and Saleh Palizban will also take part in the open event.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish