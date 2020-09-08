Trump eliminates US credibility, US Nation of Islam spox

In an interview with IRNA, elaborating on the reasons for the continuation of protests against structural racism in the US and armed violence against the protesters, Akbar Muhammad said that, as a result of the long years of killing people by police, especially the killing of men and women in the cities and streets of America, the accumulated anger erupted and they sought a way to express their anger and they are looking for a way to express their anger.

On the other hand, there are elements seeking to incite violence, and to pursue specific political aims, he said, adding that the subject to the presidential election, which lies ahead in this regard, these issues have conspired to fire on both sides.

The activist noted that in the United States the right to protest is recognized, but some can not handle the protest and have no tolerance for the protest and police are resorting to violence against it.

**** Which party is behind the violence of the protests?

In response to the question of what elements are behind the violence over the protests, he said, "I can't say what party is, but, there are elements that may be affiliated or outside and want to achieve their goals by creating a crisis and violence in the cities and streets of America.

The US Nation of Islam spokesman said that it is clear that armed people have come to the streets during protests that want to disperse them by terrorizing the protesters.

He said that their approach has not worked, and protests are intense in different cities of the United States every night.

Akbar Muhammad is an associate professor of history and Africana studies at Binghamton University in New York. He specializes in African history, as well as the study of Islam in Africa and the Americas

