Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 8

- Iran-Azerbaijan ties growing: President Aliyev

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev hailed the “fast growing” Baku-Tehran relations noting that bilateral ties between Iran and Azerbaijan are currently at high level.

- Iran urges UAE to make up for mistakes over ties with Israel

Iran on Monday called on the United Arab Emirates to make up for its “strategic mistake” of normalizing ties with Israel.

- Rouhani: Iran won’t give in to US ‘bullying’

Iran will not yield to the United States’ “bullying,” President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday as he met with Switzerland's Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in Tehran.

- Judiciary chief thanks Leader over special courts

Judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi on Monday thanked Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei for agreeing to extend the mandate of special tribunals set up to try economic corruption cases.

- Iraqis invoke ‘leaders of victory’ to warn U.S.

Iraqis have taken part in a march against the United States in the holy city of Karbala, carrying pictures of Iran’s anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani, and deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were assassinated in a U.S. drone attack in January.

- U.S. protests continue as unions pledge to join

Police arrested another 15 people in Portland after protests were held overnight on Sunday near a police precinct as the Oregon city has crossed 100 days of demonstrations that have at times turned violent.

- “Sun Children” director Majidi storms presser at Venice with criticism of sanctions on Iran

Director Majid Majidi lodged stern criticisms of the U.S. sanctions on Iran during a press conference for his latest drama “Sun Children” on child labor in Iran at the 77th Venice Film Festival on Sunday.

- Yakhchali reveals why he opts to play for Rostock

Iranian international shooting guard Behnam Yakhchali revealed he has joined Rostock Seawolves since German coach Dirk Bauermann has called him at the right time.

- Russian diplomat says U.S. has no chance to trigger snapback mechanism

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations, has said that the United States has no chance to trigger the snapback mechanism and restore all the UN sanctions on Iran.

- Bern stands by Tehran in hard times

Switzerland’s Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said Bern continues to stand by Tehran to help it address the economic challenges arising from the United States’ tough sanctions.

- Tehran share market distress intensifies

After fragile gains in the past two session, Tehran stocks plunged further on Monday as investors rush to sell with simply no empathy from buyers.

- 34 injured in Iran's Golestan quake

A5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the northeastern province of Golestan in the early hours of Monday, injuring 34 and damaging several houses in nearby villages.

