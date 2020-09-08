Russia believes US has no chance to launch trigger mechanism against Iran

Talking to IRNA, he said that almost all members of the Security Council have explicitly announced that the US cannot be considered a member of the JCPOA.

Therefore, their efforts to operate trigger mechanism are legally worthless, he reiterated, saying that the US is trying to portray the situation as if the trigger mechanism has already begun and time is running out.

It seems that they will announce on September 20 that the deadline has expired and all previous sanctions on Iran will be re-imposed. But this is their national interpretation, Russian official said.

Asked about the level of cooperation between Iran and IAEA, Ulyanov said that since the implementation of JCPOA, the entity has hailed high cooperation by Iran in its annual reports.

Tehran acts transparently and has full cooperation with the IAEA, he reiterated.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish