Iran, Azerbaijan review cooperation in electricity sector

The online meeting dealt with the process of implementation of the project of constructing 'Khoda-Afarin' and 'Qiz Qala'si dams by the two countries on Aras River.

The budget envisaged for the construction of the dams and the installation of the equipment required for these dams were among the issues discussed during the meeting of the Joint Technical Commission.

The two sides also agreed to hold the next meeting of the Joint Technical Commission in Nakhchivan in late September.

The agreement on the construction and commissioning of Khoda-Afarin and Qiz Qala'si dams and power plants was signed by Azerbaijan and Iran in Tehran in 2016 and approved by the two countries' parliaments.

