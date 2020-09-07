Azeri president: Baku-Tehran ties growing

He made the remarks in a meeting with the new Iranian ambassador in Baku, Abbas Mousavi, late on Monday when Mousavi submitted his credentials to Azerbaijan's president.

Referring to improving relations between Iran and Azerbaijan, Aiyev referred to recent phone talks with President Rouhani, saying that they discussed major issues during the phone call and agreed that officials of the two countries would have regular online contacts amid coronavirus.

Aliyev also assured that some important transport and energy projects will be fully implemented in the coming years.

Mousavi wrote about the meeting on his Twitter account, "Today, as the new Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Azerbaijan, I had the honor to meet with Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the friendly, brotherly and neighboring country to present my credentials."

"In this cordial and long meeting, he expressed his determination to promote bilateral relations in all fields. I also said that the will of all high-ranking Iranian officials is based on excellent relations between the two countries without any restrictions," he said.

