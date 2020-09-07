Rouhani: Iranians not to succumb to bullying

In a meeting with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in Tehran, President Rouhani stated that the US has imposed cruel and unlawful sanctions against the Iranians by withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and violating the UNSC Resolution 2231 with the aim of toppling the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Stressing that Iran is committed to the international regulations and multilateral agreements, he added, "The path is open for the US when it decides to put an end to its mistakes, compensates its illegal actions, returns to Resolution 2231 and the JCPOA as well."

He termed the US economic sanctions and war against Iran, the assassination of a high-ranking Iranian military official in another country, as well as Iran's airspace violation as obvious examples of economic, airspace and operational terrorism, adding that Iran expects all countries in the world not to be silent against terrorism and the illegal measures that the United States has taken over the years.

Referring to Switzerland's pivotal role in the Europe, as well as its good and friendly relations with Iran, Rouhani emphasized on the development of Tehran-Bern ties in various fields of science, health, agriculture as well as environment.

Pointing to the 100th anniversary of Iran-Switzerland relations, Cassis described the relations between Switzerland and Iran as very good and sincere, besides he emphasized on the development and deepening of these ties in all fields.

Touching on the importance of observing international laws and regulations by all countries, he noted that all states in the world should know that there is a strong legal system in the world for living in safety that is why all powerful countries fully adhere to international regulations and laws.

He went on to say that "we are aware of the problems caused by the US sanctions on Iranians, adding that the Swiss financial channel has been designed and launched to solve these problems and we will try to play a key role in the channel".

