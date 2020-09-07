5.1 magnitude quake in northern Iran damages 50 houses

The rescue teams and experts have been dispatched to the site, Ramian Governor Hamidreza Choobdari added.

The quake left 34 residents slightly wounded of whom are now in good health condition, he noted.

Iranian Red Crescent rescue team are putting up tents and distributing foods among the quake-stricken residents, he further noted.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 2:04 a.m. local time, on September 5 and at the depth of 9 km underground.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish