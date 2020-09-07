Zarif: Returning to normal trade global priority

"Pleased to host Swiss FM @ignaziocassis on centennial of diplomatic relations—ties that endure based on mutual respect," zarif tweeted on Monday.

"Excellent talks on bilateral, regional & global issues," he added.

"While appreciating Swiss efforts to mitigate US sabotage, a return to normal trade is global priority," he noted.

Cassis is on a visit to Iran to mark the 100th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties with Iran.

Earlier, the Swiss foreign minister visited the ancient city of Isfahan and toured the historical monuments of the city.

Meanwhile, Ignazio Cassis in a Twitter message on Monday described the meeting with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif as "fruitful".

