Swiss FM terms meeting with Zarif as "fruitful"

"Peace, economic development and human rights - fruitful discussion with my counterpart Flag of Iran, Mohammad Javad Zarif," Cassis tweeted.

He further noted that "I’m glad we could establish together the Swiss Humanitarian Channel for the transfer of food and medical supplies to the people of Iran."

Zarif met and held talks with Cassis on Monday morning.

Yesterday, the Swiss Foreign Minister met the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, and attended the ceremony held for the 100th anniversary of Iran-Switzerland relations.

Cassis had traveled to Isfahan on the first day of his trip to Iran and had also visited some of the city's historic monuments.

Discussions bilateral relations, international issues, as well as the issue of the Swiss financial channel are among the topics of Cassis' consultations with Iranian officials.

