IAEA's reports show Iran’s foreign policy success

In the report that is to be discussed in the seasonal session of the Board of Directors, Grossi has said that the IAEA inspectors have investigated the one of the two disputable sites and added that the inspectors will investigate the other one more nuclear place in Iran in September, wrote Mohammad-Mehdi Mazaheri, a university professor on Monday.

The condition of Iran’s implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is another part the report. The report says that Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile is 10 times the agreed amount in the JCPOA, adding that Iran has taken the preliminary steps to install advanced centrifuges, which is against the JCPOA.

The mentioned point neither surprises nor worries Iran because the country had earlier announced that the increase of enriched uranium and producing high-purity uranium have been done in reaction to Europeans’ not implementing their JCPOA commitments.

Actually, Iran, in some steps, reciprocated the Europeans’ lack of loyalty and inability to stick to their commitments with limiting its commitments. Iran stopped some of the commitments and started some of its nuclear activities that were limited as agreed in the JCPOA, including enrichment in Fordo and using advanced centrifuges.

The report is being published while Iran and the IAEA has been able to solve their disputes on Safeguards Agreement. Iran permitted the IAEA to have access to the two designated points and the Agency agreed that after being given access to the two places, it will not have further questions and requests in this matter.

It seems Iranian diplomacy system has made a smart move against the maximum pressure policy of the US and pressure Washington from two sides.

On the one hand, Iran has used limitations of the JCPOA commitments to stop the others from violating more commitments and negotiating with the signatories of the deal and the other UNSC members to move them away from US-shown direction.

On the other hand, inviting the chief of the IAEA to Iran and accepting what it wanted, Iran prevented a possible resolution and stopped the IAEA from backing the US.

Regarding the part of the report, it does not seem that the members of the international body move toward a penal resolution. Iran’s reduction of commitments is not new and if the IAEA intended to send the issue to the UN Security Council, they could have done it in the previous meeting.

They know Iran’s decisions have been according to the JCPOA articles. They cannot expect Iran to be loyal to its commitments unilaterally while they have claimed they are not able to be theirs.

Hence, despite all the US pressures, Iran has been smart enough to stop Washington from reaching its goals to create a consensus against Tehran – a policy that can tarnish the reputation of US President Donald Trump and bring about his defeat in October.

Taking into consideration the fact that the US foreign are policy not based on parties but on fixed principles, one may correctly think that it is not right to rely too much on the results of the US presidential elections. However, according to Joe Biden, if he wins the elections, he will return to the deal. so the pressures and oppressive sanctions of the US on the people of Iran will be to some extent eased.

Putting aside the US presidential elections in political calculations is as naïve as making all the decisions based on that.

