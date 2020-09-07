Sep 7, 2020, 2:23 PM
Official: COVID-19 kills 117 more in Iran

Tehran, Sept 7, IRNA - Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Monday that some 117 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 22,410.

Some 2,152 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,116 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 335,572 patients have recovered or discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,733 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 3,380,264 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

