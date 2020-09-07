Iranian gas exports rise up by 88pc growth in past seven-year period

Hassan Montazer Torbati made the remarks on Monday at the opening ceremony on 151 gas distribution projects in the western Iranian province of Kermanshah.

Torbati said that the country witnessed a record in gas exports in seven years after the development projects of South Pars gas field were carried out.

South Pars gas field is shared with Qatar called North Dome by Qatar, is the world’s largest gas field with an area of 9,700 square kilometers.

Exports of gas oil, furnace oil and liquid oil have brought ten-billion forex income to the country in recent years and the process continues, NIGC head noted.

Referring to continuation of exports of gas to Turkey, Iraq, Azerbaijan and Armenia, the official said Iran's gas export saw 88 percent increase after it started exports to Iraq and developed South Pars field.

Daily export of gas depends on demands, the official underlined pointing to export of 30 million cubic meters of gas to Turkey and 55 mcm to Iraq per day.

Torbati added that Iran's average daily gas exports will reach 75 million cubic meters in summer.

Earlier, Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zangeneh has announced that Iranian gas export has doubled over the past seven years.

The exports of liquid fuel have quadrupled in the mentioned period, according to minister.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish