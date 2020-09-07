Iran's policies towards US remain same: FM Spox

Speaking at a weekly press conference on Monday, Khatibzadeh said that the visit took place in the context of reciprocal ties and regular visits between the two countries, he added.

This trip, of course took place with delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

Khatibzadeh also commented on the visit of the special envoy of Iran's foreign minister in Afghanistan affairs to Kabul and described it as fruitful.

On Iranian peace efforts in Syria, Khatibzadeh said that Iran's FM Special Assistant for Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji attended the Syrian Constitutional meeting in Geneva.

Khatibzadeh said that the Indian foreign minister will make a stopover visit to in Tehran for a few hours tomorrow on his way to Moscow .

The spokesman said the trips scheduled for the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will be finalized on the following days.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish