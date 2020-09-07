Minister: Iran's gas exports doubled in seven years

Zangeneh made the remarks at opening ceremony on 151 gas distribution projects in the western Iranian province of Kermanshah.

The exports of liquid fuel have quadrupled in the mentioned period, the minister noted.

Highlighting gas distribution development in Iran, the minister said the country has broken the record of daily exports of 79 million cubic meters of gas.

Daily gas production at South Pars gas field has reached 700 million cubic meters from 280m cubic meters, he said elaborating on gas development projects in the country.

South Pars gas field is shared with Qatar called North Dome by Qatar, is the world’s largest gas field with an area of 9,700 square kilometers.

Iran, being among world 's top four countries which have the largest proven deposit of crude oil and natural gas, shares broad offshore field with Qatar in the southern Iranian region of Persian Gulf.

Gas distribution projects with investment of 3.3 billion euros have been inaugurated in Iran during the past few weeks, the minister announced.

In a related development, Zangeneh said in August that the value of petrochemical projects will rise to 25 billion dollars after opening 27 more projects with 17 billion dollars of investment by the end of next Iranian year (March 20, 2022).

