Iran to partake in two int’l high-tech exhibits in Russia

According to the websites of Iran’s Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology, the interested enterprises need to register for the events by the end of Shahrivar (March 21) to participate in the pavilion.

The Sviaz 2020 will focus on Smart City, Internet of things (IoT), 5G, Big Data, Geodata and Navigation Technology, Digital Government, Data Centers, Cybersecurity, Smart Device Show, Artificial intelligence, Telecommunications, Smart Mobility, Satellite Communications, Russian Software, AR & VR, Future TV, Startups, and Drones and Unmanned Systems.

Navitech is the only specialized exhibition for satellite navigation in Russia. Being the main trade show for navigation industry professionals, it brings together leading Russian and foreign developers and manufacturers of navigation equipment and technologies, services and software including mapping applications, shows relevant global trends, and determines development of the national market of satellite navigation.

