Iran, Afghanistan call for developing trade infrastructures

Speaking to IRNA, Muhammad Jawad Dabir said that during the meeting hosted by Tehran, both sides discussed important issues namely on transit and removal of border challenges aiming to develop trade.

Both sides agreed to convene the joint committee every year, he added.

Both sides also agreed to develop railways, construction of border customs and road infrastructures.

Jawad Dabir noted that Afghan government has put on its agenda promoting cooperation with neighbors.

He reiterated that Kabul will make efforts to develop both transit cooperation between Iran, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan and among Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

For much of the interview, the Afghan official referred to KTAI Corridor which connects Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan and Iran through Afghanistan, saying both sides reviewed developing this corridor.

