Iran, Switzerland FMs discuss bilateral, int'l issues

Cassis is on a visit to Iran to mark the 100th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties with Iran.

Earlier, the Swiss foreign minister visited the ancient city of Isfahan and toured the historical monuments of the city.

During his stay in Isfahan he lauded the great Iranian city saying: "Visit to the city of Isfahan - a pearl in the Middle East. Knowing the culture and people of a country: a prerequisite for good diplomatic relations."

On Sunday, he met with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

The Swiss foreign minister is expected to introduce a financial channel for transactions with Iran for import of food and medical supplies.

