Govt exempts tourism companies from paying rent for lockdown period

Mounesan said that the bill to exempt the tourist sites rented by the private sectors, from paying their rent until the end of the current Iranian year was passed in the cabinet on Sunday.

He said that thanks to the lockdown many businesses were hit, the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism had requested the government to extend the exemption to the end of the year.

The appraisal of the loss of the tourism sector due to the coronavirus outbreak show a 12-billion-toman loss until Iranian month of Mordad 30 (August 21), which has increased unemployment in this sector as well, he said.

He added that the government will do its best to help the tourism industry to pass through the lockdown period.

