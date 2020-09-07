Iran adopting action plan to protect sea environment from oil pollution

Surely, the action plan will help reduce oil pollution at sea to large scale, Lahijanzadeh told IRNA.

To enforce the action plan, Iran will make use of capabilities of maritime companies and the projects proposed by the knowledge-based companies, the official added.

The Iranian plan for tackling marine pollution will help prevent incidents happening annually at high seas causing oil pollution, Lahijanzadeh noted.

About the four related projects presented by the knowledge-based companies to advance the action plan, the official said, adding that the companies are capable of manufacturing materials for cutting oil pollution at sea.

He said that Iran has applied for international permission for using such materials.

Due to the unjust sanctions against Iran, the country cannot buy such materials, so domestic production of them can facilitate its availability, the official said.

Oil spills harm maritime environment, so, the campaign against oil pollution will save the environment, marine lives, birds and fishes.

An Iranian company, which is active in protecting maritime environment in the Persian Gulf region and the Sea of Oman on southern Iran, introduces companies working on environment protection to the regional states.

